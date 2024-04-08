Al Zehra Foundation, patriotic orginasation distribute rationbags among deserving people

LARKANA - Chairman Al-Zehra Foundation Paki­stan Sadaruddin Sheikh on Sunday distributed Eid ra­tion bags among two hun­dred deserving families dur­ing a ceremony held at Abdul Latif Nizamani Labour Hall. On this occasion, he said the middle class is facing difficul­ties to bear monthly expens­es. He said that welfare work is going on with the help of philanthropist in supplying ration bags among needy. On the other hand, Pakistan Patriotic Social Organization also distributed fifty Rashan bags among deserving fami­lies and Rs 2,000 in cash for Eid-ul-Fitr.