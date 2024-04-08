APHC condemns fresh arrests spree by Indian forces in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - The All Parties Hurriyat Con­ference (APHC) has strongly condemned the fresh spree of raids, crackdowns and arrest un­leashed by the Indian forces in every nook and corner of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) ahead of Indian Lok Sabha election.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Ad­vocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the house raids and ar­rest of dozens of activists by In­dian forces’ personnel in differ­ent parts of valley as the worst form of political vengeance to punish the Kashmiris for chal­lenging India’s illegal occupa­tion of their motherland.

He expressed serious con­cern over the victimization of common people by the Indian forces’ personnel as well as sleuths of dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) during cordon and search operations and house raids in Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipora, Islamabad, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar and other districts. The statement said the Indian brutalities cannot intimidate the Kashmiri people into submission and they will continue their freedom strug­gle till it reaches its logical con­clusion. The APHC demanded the release of all illegally de­tained Kashmiri political pris­oners languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

Abdul Rashid Minhas also expressed deep concern over the worst violations of human rights by India, including the forced eviction of Kashmiris from their homes and the sale of their lands to non-state resi­dents. Due to such actions, an atmosphere of fear and terror has been established in the en­tire territory, he lamented. The statement appealed to the UN Human Rights Council, Organi­zation of Islamic Cooperation, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other world bodies to send their teams to take stock of the grave human rights situation in the occu­pied territory.