ARY secures media rights for NZ men, Windies women cricket series

LAHORE - ARY Communications has won media rights of the upcoming men’s and women’s series follow­ing a transparent tender process, which was run in line with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s overarch­ing strategy and policy to enhance the qual­ity of international bilat­eral cricket broadcasts for Pakistani fans. This agreement ensures that the five men’s T20Is be­tween Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled from April 18 to April 27 in Rawalpindi and Lahore, and Pakistan women’s versus West Indies wom­en’s series comprising three ODIs and five T20Is from April 18 to May 3 in Karachi, will be broadcast live on A Sports HD – the country’s premier HD Sports Channel. The part­nership between PCB and ARY Communications had commenced in 2022 when country’s one of the most popular and influ­ential networks won the media rights for the HBL Pakistan Super League. The latest media rights agreement represents a significant 41 per cent increase from the previ­ous series involving these sides. This reflects the PCB team’s adept sales skills, ensuring maximum revenue generation from the upcoming home se­ries that can then be rein­vested into cricket devel­opment.