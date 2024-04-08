ARY secures media rights for NZ men, Windies women cricket series

LAHORE - ARY Communications has won media rights of the upcoming men’s and women’s series following a transparent tender process, which was run in line with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s overarching strategy and policy to enhance the quality of international bilateral cricket broadcasts for Pakistani fans. This agreement ensures that the five men’s T20Is between Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled from April 18 to April 27 in Rawalpindi and Lahore, and Pakistan women’s versus West Indies women’s series comprising three ODIs and five T20Is from April 18 to May 3 in Karachi, will be broadcast live on A Sports HD – the country’s premier HD Sports Channel. The partnership between PCB and ARY Communications had commenced in 2022 when country’s one of the most popular and influential networks won the media rights for the HBL Pakistan Super League. The latest media rights agreement represents a significant 41 per cent increase from the previous series involving these sides. This reflects the PCB team’s adept sales skills, ensuring maximum revenue generation from the upcoming home series that can then be reinvested into cricket development.