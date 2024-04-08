Monday, April 08, 2024
Authorities directed for speedy work on Rawalpindi safe city project

APP
April 08, 2024
Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Re­gional Police Officer, (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa has directed the au­thorities concerned to ac­celerate work on Rawal­pindi safe city project.

According to a RPO Of­fice spokesman, over 70 percent work on Rawal­pindi Safe City project had been completed.

He informed that the RPO while reviewing the progress of the Safe City project had directed the officers concerned to com­plete the project as soon as possible.

He said that the officers concerned briefed the RPO about the current progress on the Safe City project.

The RPO instructed that no compromise should be made on quality of work.

The RPO further said that a weekly meeting would be held to review the progress of the Safe City project. Babar Sarfraz said that Safe City project would be an important milestone for the protec­tion of life and property of the citizens.

