Azhar Mahmmod named national team head coach for New Zealand T20I

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has on Monday named former Pakistan fast bowler Azhar Mahmood as the head coach of Pakistan men’s cricket team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The matches will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from April 18-27. Azhar represented Pakistan in 164 internationals, taking 162 wickets and scoring 2,421 runs. His previous assignment with the Pakistan men’s cricket team was from 2016-2019 when he was the bowling coach.

Wahab Riaz has been appointed as the senior team manager, while Mohammad Yousuf will be the batting coach. Saeed Ajmal, who was the bowling coach on the last tours of Australia and New Zealand, will continue as the spin bowling coach.

Pakistan team player support personnel for New Zealand T20Is include Wahab Riaz (senior team manager), Mansoor Rana (team manager), Azhar Mahmood (head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Saeed Ajmal (spin bowling coach), Aftab Khan (field coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saiman (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Butt (analyst), Irtiza Komail (security manager), Raza Kitchlew (media and digital manager), Zain Maqsood (videographer), Dr Khurram Sarwar (doctor), and Mohammad Imran (masseur).

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team for the New Zealand series will be announced on Tuesday (April 9, 2024) at 12:45 in the media conference room at the Gaddafi Stadium.

SELECTION COMMITTEE MEETS PAKISTAN MEN'S CRICKETERS

The national selection committee met Pakistan cricketers who featured in Kakul physical training camp at a local hotel in Islamabad. Among the 29 players who featured in the camp, only Mohammad Rizwan was not present, as he had left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah on Sunday night.

In the meeting, the selection committee took the players in confidence regarding the selection policy, which includes rotation policy and providing opportunities to new players. The national selection committee members present at the meeting were Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Bilal Afzal, Hasan Cheema, Mohammad Yousuf and Wahab Riaz. Usman Wahla – Director International Cricket Operations also attended the meeting.

New Zealand men’s team are set to arrive in Islamabad on April 14 to feature in a five-match T20I series, commencing from April 18 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. After the series, Pakistan men’s team will travel to Ireland and England to feature in T20I series following which the team will travel to USA and West Indies to feature in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.