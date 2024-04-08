Monday, April 08, 2024
Balochistan cabinet to take oath after Eid-ul-Fitr: Shahid Rind

Agencies
April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta, National

QUETTA   -   Spokesman of Balochistan Government Shahid Rind on Sunday said that Ba­lochistan provincial cabi­net would take oath imme­diately after Eid-ul-Fitr. In his statement issued here, he said that the swearing would take place on the first office day immediately after Eid-ul Fitr. There is a con­sensus among the allies on the formula for the forma­tion of the cabinet, he said adding that the swearing ceremony of the cabinet was scheduled a few days ago. He said that the Chief Minis­ter had to go abroad urgent­ly in connection with his brother’s medical check-up, saying that due to the Eid holidays, the Balochistan Provincial Cabinet would be formed after Eid-ul-Fitr.

