Bazm-e-RoohRihan pays tributeto Agha Saleem

HYDERABAD - A Gen­eral meeting of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan held here in Qasimabad Business forum hall on Sun­day. Eminent writers paid rich tribute to Novelist Agha Saleem on his death anniver­sary. Qazi Khadim, Roshan Sundar Chandio, Ruk Sindhi, Sattar Sarohi, Wahid Kan­dhro, Salim Channa and other writers were attendees. Meet­ing demanded the cultural de­partment to purchase books of writers for Libraries. Pre­siding the session eminent writer Prof Dr Qazi Khadim said that Agha Saleem had command on literature and was our mentor, his stories were enriched with romance and was famous among youth.writer Roshan Sun­dar Chandio said that Agha saleem always attended the literary sessions of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan and was a promi­nent writer. Senior journalist Ruk Sindhi said that the liter­ary work of Agha saleem was a heritage of literature.