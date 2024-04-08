Besham attack: Vehicle of Chinese nationals was not bullet, bombproof: Report

PESHAWAR - The vehicle of Chinese nationals, who were killed in a terrorist attack on their vehicle in Besham, was not bullet or bombproof, showed the preliminary investigation report in to the incident. The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa police sent second report of the tragic incident to federal gov­ernment. The report revealed that a woman engineer was also among the deceased.

Five Chinese nationals were killed when the vehicle they were travelling by was attacked near Besham – a town located in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A suicide bomber had rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the convoy of Chinese engineers which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu.

According to report, the bus of Chi­nese nationals plunged into a 300-feet deep ditch after the suicide blast.

The Besham police station was just 6 KM away from the site of incident while Dasu dam was at the distance of 77 KM. The report added that the CCTV cameras were installed in all the buses of Chinese convoy. Earli­er, the Counter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) claimed to have arrest­ed more than 10 terrorists and their facilitators involved in the attack.

Dasu is the site of a major dam and the area had been attacked in the past. A blast on a bus had killed 13 people, including nine Chinese na­tionals, in 2021.

On Saturday, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered action against five officials over their “neg­ligence” in light of an inquiry report on the suicide attack on March 26 in which six people, including five Chinese engineers, working on the Dasu Hydropower Project lost their lives in the Bisham area of Khy­ber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, Tarar said the premier had directed to take disciplinary action within 15 days against the Hazara Division regional police officer; Up­per Kohistan district police officer (DPO), Lower Kohistan DPO, securi­ty director for the Dasu Hydropow­er Project and commandant of the K-P Special Security Unit.

“The inquiry report found that these security officials were negli­gent in their duties and should have remained alert on the day of the [at­tack],” he added.

The minister explained that the ac­tion being taken on the inquiry report was an example for taking the securi­ty of Chinese nationals more serious­ly in the future and no lapse would be tolerated in this connection.

Tarar said Pakistan wanted peace in the region but its desire should not be misconstrued as a weakness.

“We are taking the matter of the se­curity of the Chinese nationals very seriously. The prime minister is per­sonally overseeing the security of the Chinese projects and engineers.”

The minister continued that an ef­fective system was being chalked out for this purpose. “We pay homage to all those who sacrificed their lives in war against terrorism.” In response to the Chinese government’s demand to immediately investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice, the government formed a joint inves­tigation team to probe into the inci­dent. The minister said Pakistan val­ued its friendly ties with China.