BISE Controller Examinations Hyderabad hosts Iftar dinner

HYDERABAD - Con­troller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hy­derabad, Dr. Masroor Ahmed Zai on Friday hosted Iftar dinner in honour of repre­sentatives of teacher organ­isations and office bearers at Hyderabad Club. On this occasion, the Controller expressed gratitude to his guest who graced the occa­sion and said that Hyder­abad Board has conducted first ever enrolment under automation and submit­ted examination forms also which was a big accomplish­ment. He said, we should have to consider making collective efforts to improve educational standards in all districts of Hyderabad.