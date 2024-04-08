BISE Controller Examinations Hyderabad hosts Iftar dinner

HYDERABAD - Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad, Dr. Masroor Ahmed Zai on Friday hosted Iftar dinner in honour of representatives of teacher organisations and office bearers at Hyderabad Club. On this occasion, the Controller expressed gratitude to his guest who graced the occasion and said that Hyderabad Board has conducted first ever enrolment under automation and submitted examination forms also which was a big accomplishment. He said, we should have to consider making collective efforts to improve educational standards in all districts of Hyderabad.