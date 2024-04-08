Monday, April 08, 2024
BRT Peshawar service to remain active till 12 midnight

APP
April 08, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   On the special instructions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, it has been de­cided to keep the BRT service active till 12 midnight, said Sadaf Kamil, spokesperson of Trans Peshawar while talking to APP here on Sunday.

BRT service timings are extended till Chand Raat, spokesman Trans Peshawar said. Service will be pro­vided on stopping route SR-02 during extra working hours till midnight, spokesperson Trans Peshawar.

Travel facility is being provided from Chamkani to Karkhano Market on SR-02 route, Sadaf Kamil said, adding, “The bus of this route stops at every stop from Chamkni to Karkhano.”

The last bus from Chamkani will leave at 11pm, while the last bus from Karkhano will leave at 12pm, said Trans Peshawar spokesperson. The purpose of extension of working hours is to facilitate Eid shop­ping to the people, Miss Sadaf Kamil said.

APP

