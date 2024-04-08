CCPO reviews ongoing operations against drug trafficking

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at his office to review the ongoing operations against drug trafficking and the apprehension of notorious criminals involved in heinous crimes. The CCPO ordered expedited actions against wanted criminals involved in murder cases and different acts of violence. He asked the investigative officers to benefit from the forensic science lab facility and professional expertise to pursue cases on merit. Affective investigation would help bring culprits to justice, he maintained. The police were fully determined to eradicate drug trafficking from Lahore; he said and ordered to accelerate crackdowns against individuals involved in the nefarious drug trade. The CCPO emphasized tightening the noose around those involved in the online buying and selling of drugs. The CCPO instructed actions to curb the drug mafia, ensuring exemplary operations with effective coordination to ensure the eradication of drug dealers. Police’s effective crime control strategies and operational measures would contribute to the establishment of a secure society, he concluded. The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch., Divisional SPs, SP South (Organized Crime Unit) Aftab Phularwan and SP (Organized Crime Unit) North Furqan Bilal