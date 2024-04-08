China’s central bank unveils relending facility for sci-tech innovation

BEIJING - China’s central bank on Sunday said it had established a special relending facility worth 500 billion yuan (about 70.47 billion US dollars) to support sci-tech innovation, technical transformation and equipment renewal. The interest rate of the one-year facility stands at 1.75 percent. It can be extended twice, with a one-year term each, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement. The facility aims to guide financial institutions to step up credit support for sci-tech-oriented small and medium-sized firms in their early stage of development or in growth stage, and for technical transformation and equipment renewal projects to help key sectors become more digitalised, smart, advanced, and green, according to the PBOC.