Combatting Terrorism

Following the recent terrorist attacks that have taken the nation in its grip, efforts to combat terrorism are in full swing. Two intelligence-based operations in the KP were successful in wiping out 10 terrorists. However, as the threat spreads nationwide, the need to take stringent measures is needed now more so than ever before.
After the Bisham suicide attack ended in the death of six people, five of whom were Chinese nationals, PM Shehbaz Sharif ordered disciplinary action to be taken against the five officials who were found negligent in their duties on the day of the incident. Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, mentioned that the PM has decided to personally oversee security matters concerning Chinese projects. This underscores the gravity of the situation and highlights the commitment of the PM to serve the nation in the face of these adversities.
Moreover, an IBO was carried out in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists named Asad and Hasrat. They were involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians. As these terrorist attacks continue to increase, the need for a comprehensive response from law enforcement agencies becomes vital to address the situation. What then becomes important is ensuring that the resources are available to the police force to combat these terrorists. Better arms and armor such as modern weaponry, protective gear, and training are needed to ensure that our law enforcement agencies are effectively equipped to combat the evolving threat landscape.
While reacting to individual incidents is necessary, it is equally important for law enforcement agencies to proactively seek out and neutralize terrorist networks and cells operating within the country. A centralised, coordinated approach is, therefore, vital for success. Isolated operations are very unlikely to solve the issue. There needs to be greater collaboration between law enforcement and intelligence agencies for information sharing and coordinating operations. This would ensure that any gaps that could be exploited by the terrorists are effectively filled and a united front against terrorism is taken at the national level.
The safety and security of the nation is one of the main agendas of the government and considering these recent terrorist events plaguing our country, it is important that the government launches a foolproof plan to eradicate terrorism from its roots.