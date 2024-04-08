Commissioner inspects work on new block of BISE

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Division and Chairman Educational Board Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti paid a surprise visit to an under construction block of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha on Sunday. He meticulously exam­ined the pace and quality of work and directed the contractor to ensure completion within the speci­fied timeframe even if it requires double shifts for labor. The commissioner also ordered immediate action for the construction and maintenance of the General Press Store Building, Sports Stadium, and Security Branch, as well as procurement of furniture for the Multi-Purpose Hall. It’s worth noting that the old building of the Board’s office was declared unfit by the Punjab Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA), prompting immediate de­molition. Taking note of this, the Commissioner/ Chairman promptly ordered to start construction of a new building. With the approval of the Board of Governors, work on the three-story building is underway with a cost of Rs. 430 million.

DISTRICT JAIL’S HEALTH COUNCIL MEETS

The first meeting of District Jail Sargodha Health Council was held under the chairmanship of Dep­uty Commissioner Capt (retd) Sargodha Shoaib Ali here on Sunday. The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr Asad Aslam, Jail Superintendent Abu Bakar Abdullah, Medical Superintendent Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Akif Bashir, and other members. A detailed review of the medical facilities provided to the prisoners in jail hospi­tal was taken and several important decisions regarding the upgrading of the jail hospital were made in the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner said that all available resources would be utilized to ensure the provision of the best possible public health facilities to prisoners.