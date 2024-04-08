CPO orders arrest of torture accused

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits involved in torturing a youth and making a video, which became viral on social media. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that accused Arsalan, Haroon Jatt, etc. had subjected a youth to severe torture and after making a video posted it on social media. Receiving information, the CPO took serious notice and directed the SP Madina Town to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits. Therefore, Nishatabad police have registered a case against 15 accused including Haroon Jatt, Arsalan, etc. and started an investigation, he added.
2 KILLED, 3 INJURED INROAD ACCIDENT
Two people were killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Roshanwala police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a worker was busy repairing a puncture of a truck parked on Bypass Road near Miani Stop when two speeding vehicles collided with it.