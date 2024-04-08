Monday, April 08, 2024
CPO orders arrest of torture accused

Agencies
April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Re­tired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits involved in torturing a youth and making a video, which be­came viral on social media. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that accused Arsalan, Haroon Jatt, etc. had subjected a youth to severe torture and after making a video posted it on social media. Receiving information, the CPO took serious notice and directed the SP Madina Town to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits. Therefore, Nishatabad police have reg­istered a case against 15 accused in­cluding Haroon Jatt, Arsalan, etc. and started an investigation, he added.

2 KILLED, 3 INJURED INROAD ACCIDENT

Two people were killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Roshanwala police station. A Rescue 1122 spokes­man said here on Sunday that a work­er was busy repairing a puncture of a truck parked on Bypass Road near Mi­ani Stop when two speeding vehicles collided with it.

Kohat police arrest 20 suspects

Agencies

