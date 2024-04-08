Monday, April 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Crackdown against hoarders continues across country

Crackdown against hoarders continues across country
Agencies
April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The crackdown against hoarders is continued across the country to facilitate general public. 

According to the radio Pakistan, the relevant authorities collected 26762 metric tons of fertil­izer, 2420 metric tons of flour, 53954 metric tons of ghee and 9340 metric tons of sugar during this crackdown. During the last week of previous month, 168 metric tons of fertilizer, 0.544 met­ric tons of flour, 869 metric tons of ghee and 205 metric tons of sugar were recovered from Punjab. During this period, relevant agencies completed 38 successful anti-hoarding operations.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1712461144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024