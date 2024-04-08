DC, DPO inspect bus terminals to review fares compliance

HARIPUR - Depu­ty Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad along with District Police Offi­cer (DPO) Suleman Zafar on Sunday paid a compre­hensive visit to various bus terminals includ­ing Haripur to Rawalpin­di, Islamabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad and Manseh­ra to ensure compliance with government fare regulations among trans­porters and drivers.

During their visit, they issued clear directives emphasizing the impor­tance of displaying the government fare sched­ule on the front screen of vehicles. They also stressed that passengers should only be allowed as per the permit regu­lations.