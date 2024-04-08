DC, DPO inspect bus terminals to review fares compliance

HARIPUR - Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad along with District Police Officer (DPO) Suleman Zafar on Sunday paid a comprehensive visit to various bus terminals including Haripur to Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad and Mansehra to ensure compliance with government fare regulations among transporters and drivers.
During their visit, they issued clear directives emphasizing the importance of displaying the government fare schedule on the front screen of vehicles. They also stressed that passengers should only be allowed as per the permit regulations.