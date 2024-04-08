Monday, April 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC orders strict action against profiteers

APP
April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPUR MATHELO  -   Deputy Commissioner Ghotki visited the markets of Mirpur Mathelo, checked the prices of consumer goods and ordered for strict action against those who cause inflation. According to the details, Dep­uty Commissioner Ghotki Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Mathelo Babar Ali along with Mukhtiar Kar Abul Hasan Rahoo visited the markets and reviewed them. Instructions have been issued to take effective measures to prevent artificial inflation. Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Dr. Syed Muhammad Ali said on this occasion that artificial inflation is not acceptable in any case. That they buy according to the official price list. He directed the Assistant Commissioner and Com­missioner that all the shopkeepers should be made to display the price lists while fines should be im­posed on the wholesalers.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1712461144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024