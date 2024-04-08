DC orders strict action against profiteers

MIRPUR MATHELO - Deputy Commissioner Ghotki visited the markets of Mirpur Mathelo, checked the prices of consumer goods and ordered for strict action against those who cause inflation. According to the details, Dep­uty Commissioner Ghotki Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Mathelo Babar Ali along with Mukhtiar Kar Abul Hasan Rahoo visited the markets and reviewed them. Instructions have been issued to take effective measures to prevent artificial inflation. Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Dr. Syed Muhammad Ali said on this occasion that artificial inflation is not acceptable in any case. That they buy according to the official price list. He directed the Assistant Commissioner and Com­missioner that all the shopkeepers should be made to display the price lists while fines should be im­posed on the wholesalers.