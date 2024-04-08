Directive to improve dilapidated sewerage system in City

LAHORE: - Director General Lahore Development Authority Tahir Farooq presided over a meeting on working of Wasa on Sunday. MD Wasa Ghufran Ahmad gave a detailed briefing about the ongoing and future projects. Briefing was given about the ongoing works and infrastructure of WASA in different areas of the provincial capital. DG LDA Tahir Farooq directed that WASA should improve the dilapidated sewerage system in a phased manner as per the master plan. In view of the increasing population, there is a need to increase the capacity of sewerage infrastructure in the city. DG LDA Tahir Farooq said that according to the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, more improvements should be made in the provision of services to the citizens. DG LDA Tahir Farooq said that the services of WASA should be improved in LDA’s own schemes. DG LDA Tahir Farooq directed that Wasa teams should remain active even during Eid holidays, comprehensive field plan should be prepared. Wasa should maintain complete coordination with the district administration, complaints should be redressed in a timely manner. Later, DG LDA Tahir Farooq visited Ferozepur Road Nishtar Colony Wasa Treatment Plant. DG LDA Tahir Farooq reviewed the working of WASA infrastructure and staff.