MULTAN - Po­lice claimed to have ar­rested a notorious drug peddler and recovered two and half kilogrammes of hashish from his pos­session. According to spokesperson for police, Qutub Pur police SHO Fai­zan Ali Raza along with his team raided and ar­rested a notorious drug peddler named Abdul Jabbar s/o Muhammad Hussain and seized drugs from his possession. Po­lice registered the case against him and launched legal action.