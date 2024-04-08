Ecuador faces diplomatic backlash after raid at Mexican embassy in Quito

QUITO - Ecuador found itself at the center of a growing diplomatic melee Sunday af­ter authorities stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas, who had been granted political asylum there.

The incident Friday night prompted Mexico to quickly sever diplomatic ties with the South American nation, citing the “violation of international law.” Nicaragua followed suit. Images taken by AFP showed police special forces massed outside the embassy and at least one agent scaling its walls.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said authorities “forc­ibly entered” the building to arrest Glas, accused of corruption. “This is a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico,” he said on social media platform X.

Foreign minister Alicia Barcena said on X: “Mexico announces the im­mediate breaking of diplomatic rela­tions with Ecuador.” She added that Mexican diplomatic personnel will immediately leave the South Ameri­can country and asked Quito to “offer the necessary guarantees” for their movement. Nicaragua joined Mexico in cutting ties with Ecuador on Satur­day, with the government of President Daniel Ortega announcing the break following the “unusual and reprehen­sible action” of the embassy storming. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the operation “in the strongest terms” and expressed “all of my solidarity” with Lopez Obrador.”