Eid shopping gains pace in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The Eid-ul-Fitr shopping activi­ties are gaining pace in the walled city of Peshawar as bulk of the shopping centres and fashionable mar­kets have been flooded with many foreign goods and items, which were not available here in the past to at­tract buyers.

Most of the markets and shopping malls have been illuminated with colourful lights, buntings and were decorated artistically to attract customers during night.

The fervour of Eid shopping is gradually picking up in Peshawar as the majority of buyers are coming for shopping while several will probably visit Chand Raat,” a shop owner Wali Khan, told APP.

Most of the buyers nowadays just enter his shop, ask about prices and then return empty handed. The sale will increase with a hope that buyers will come in large numbers as Eid comes nearer, he in­formed, adding the customers, who are demand­ing quality products have to pay more for it, he re­marked.

Customers however, are not happy with the shoot­ing prices of the imported items like Sohaji Saree and Bezoo woolens, Akthar jamawar and wallet shaal having the prices at range of Rs4000, 3000, 2500 and 1800 respectively in the shopping arcades.

The prices of the Eid Special Offers items are higher than the previous years and are beyond the purchas­ing capacity of the middle and salaried class. A ready­made short kameez was priced Rs3500 as against it was available Rs2000 to 2200 in the previous year. Similarly, the prices of the children’s and teenage girls’ clothes are too high and beyond the purchas­ing power of underprivileged groups. “I purchased readymade Shalwar Kameez for myself as I can’t af­ford increasing stitching rates,” Siraj Khan said. He said this time the prices of readymade clothes are high like J dot, Maria-B etc.

The city markets and shopping stores are stuffed with internationally famous brands of cosmetics like Wella, Lakme and Jardana and men women wear like Bazoo, Lee and Wrangler. For these items people usu­ally go to Singapore, UAE and Thailand and other in­ternational cities as part of their Eid shopping.

Some fashionable shopping markets like Hayatabad shopping malls, Deans Trade Centre, Tipu Sultan Road markets, Peshawar Trade Centre, Shaheen and Meena bazaars, Jawad Tower, Qassa Khwani and Karkhano Market are stuffed with variety of foreign goods for the forthcoming Eid shoppers.