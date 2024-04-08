Eid-ul-Fitr preparations, shopping in full swing

RAWALPINDI, ISLAMABAD - With Eid-ul-Fitr just around the corner, the Eid preparations and shopping have gained momen­tum in the city markets with a large number of people, particu­larly women and children, flock­ing to main city markets, bazaars and malls. A festive environment in shopping was noticed here on Saturday night at the busy mar­kets including Saddar, Lalkurti, Commercial Market, Moti Bazar, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Raja Bazaar and various other markets of the town.

Several local and international brands had displayed their latest Eid editions of dresses, shoes, and other essential accessories to attract the buyers and gain maximum profits with the start of last Ashra of Ramazan.

The residents can be seen thronging shopping malls and other city markets. People are seen rushing to buy dresses and household items. The shopkeep­ers have decorated their shops with colourful lights to attract the customers. The shopping frenzy is expected to reach its peak on Monday and Tuesday.

Families come out for shop­ping soon after iftar and seen buying shoes, cosmetics, ready-made garments, eye-catching artificial jewellery, multi-co­loured bangles, and other items for the upcoming festival of Eid ul Fitr. Women are busy in buy­ing clothes, footwear, cosmet­ics, henna, bangles and other items. Big crowds of girls were witnessed on Saturday night on bangles and henna stalls in vari­ous areas of city. Taking advan­tage of the shopping rush, some shopkeepers have also started to fleece the shoppers with both hands. A bangle seller said, “The number of customers is gradu­ally picking up and hopefully it will go further up as Eid ul Firt approaches.” A customer said, “I have completed shopping for my kids and I have bought clothes and matching shoes.” Hawkers are also making brisk sales of clothes, footwear, cosmetics, and other goods as these products are generally purchased by low-income people ahead of Eid, said another citizen.

Temporary stalls selling ready made clothes, bangles, earrings and cosmetics have also sprung up throughout the city.

Several Eid shoppers also com­plained of overpricing, especially of women’s and kids’ clothing. They said that only the people with deep pockets could afford to complete their shopping lists as it is difficult to buy clothes, footwear and other accessories during these inflationary times. “The pre­vailing price-hike is limiting me to be content with buying clothes only for my children,” said Amina, a visitor to Chota Bazzar Saddar.

Sobia, a visitor to the Com­mercial Market, said buying bangles and henna were always one of the greatest Eid thrills. She complained that the shop­keepers were exploiting the Eid shopping frenzy and overcharge the customers. A shopkeeper at Raja Bazar said a great num­ber of shoppers were thronging markets and that he was having a good business. Rawalpindi po­lice have increased the security of the bazaars and markets by deploying additional personnel.

Meanwhile, special arrange­ments have also been made by the City Traffic Police to ensure traffic flow.