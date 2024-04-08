Monday, April 08, 2024
Experts offer healthy food tips for Eid

Our Staff Reporter
April 08, 2024
LAHORE  -   As Ramazan is about to end, experts from the Lahore General Hospital have emphasized the importance of maintaining a simple and healthy diet during Eid celebrations. Assistant Professor of Medicine, Dr. Muhammad Maqsood, and Gynecologist, Dr. Laila Shafiq, highlighted the need for caution in dietary choices, especially considering the sensitivity of the stomach after a month of fasting. They advised against consuming heavy or spicy foods, as they could strain the digestive system and potentially lead to health issues, urging moderation, particularly for individuals with conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and stomach ailments. Furthermore, the doctors emphasized the importance of avoiding junk food and incorporating more fruits and vegetables into one’s diet. They explained that the water and fiber content in fruits and vegetables not only provide a feeling of fullness but also help in hydration and sugar regulation. Cautioning against excessive consumption of cold drinks and water, they recommended maintaining an exercise routine to safeguard against potential health complications during the festive period. As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, the message from the medical experts is clear: prioritize health and moderation in your celebrations to ensure a joyous and healthy Eid for all.

