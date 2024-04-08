Monday, April 08, 2024
Fire breaks out in LPG refilling shop

April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -  District Emergency Service averted a major tragedy by timely respond­ing to a gas explosions incident here late yesterday night.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, fire broke out suddenly in an LPG refilling station in Gulzar e Quaid area late at night on Satur­day. The fire swiftly engulfed other gas cylinders placed nearby causing several gas explosions. Rescue 1122 teams comprising fire fighters and fire tenders rushed to the incident spot and prevented the fire from further spread. The spokesman fur­ther informed that the incident took place in the basement of a 3-storey building. Rescue teams success­fully controlled the fire which could further reach to residential flats of the building. According to details several explosions took place in the LPG refilling shop resulting in fire and damage to the shop. Reports confirmed one man suffered from burn injuries who was rescued and shifted to a hospital.

Kohat police arrest 20 suspects

