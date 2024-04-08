Former PM Abbasi approaches ECP to form new political party

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi, who has parted ways with the PML-N, approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday for the registration of a new political group.

According to sources, the disgruntled PML-N leader has submitted the necessary documents to the ECP in this respect.

During an informal interaction with a group of journalists, the former premier said that all necessary documents have been provided to the ECP for the registration of a new political group.

Political parties are registered under the the Election Act 2017.

The former prime minister further said that the new political party would participate actively in the upcoming elections.