Monday, April 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Former PM Abbasi approaches ECP to form new political party

Former PM Abbasi approaches ECP to form new political party
Web Desk
8:11 PM | April 08, 2024
National

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi, who has parted ways with the PML-N, approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday for the registration of a new political group.

According to sources, the disgruntled PML-N leader has submitted the necessary documents to the ECP in this respect.

During an informal interaction with a group of journalists, the former premier said that all necessary documents have been provided to the ECP for the registration of a new political group.

Political parties are registered under the the Election Act 2017.

The former prime minister further said that the new political party would participate actively in the upcoming elections.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1712549558.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024