Gang involved in ATM card fraud busted

ISLAMABAD - The security team at the Centaurus Mall in Islamabad has suc­cessfully captured a notorious gang in­volved in ATM card fraud across various ar­eas of the city including the mall itself.

It revealed that in recent months the gang had been targeting customers engag­ing in fraudulent activities such as stealing ATM cards, passwords, and making unau­thorized withdrawals. This led to multiple complaints and FIRs being filed by affect­ed customers at Margalla and i9 police sta­tions.

Through meticulous surveillance led by Senior Supervisor Yasir Abbasi and the in­ternal security personnel, the gang was traced and apprehended upon their arriv­al at the mall. Two members of the gang were caught in possession of multiple ATM cards belonging to different individuals.

This achievement owes much to the ded­icated efforts of Col. Farooqi, the CCTV team, and the supporting security staff at The Centaurus Mall. They operated as a national-level crime unit, effectively com­bating identity theft and ATM card fraud through vigilance and sting operations. This incident is one of many instances demonstrating The Centaurus Mall’s com­mitment to the safety of Pakistani citizens, as they had previously apprehended vehi­cle thieves as well.