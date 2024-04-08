Gang involved in ATM card fraud busted

ISLAMABAD - The security team at the Centaurus Mall in Islamabad has successfully captured a notorious gang involved in ATM card fraud across various areas of the city including the mall itself.
It revealed that in recent months the gang had been targeting customers engaging in fraudulent activities such as stealing ATM cards, passwords, and making unauthorized withdrawals. This led to multiple complaints and FIRs being filed by affected customers at Margalla and i9 police stations.
Through meticulous surveillance led by Senior Supervisor Yasir Abbasi and the internal security personnel, the gang was traced and apprehended upon their arrival at the mall. Two members of the gang were caught in possession of multiple ATM cards belonging to different individuals.
This achievement owes much to the dedicated efforts of Col. Farooqi, the CCTV team, and the supporting security staff at The Centaurus Mall. They operated as a national-level crime unit, effectively combating identity theft and ATM card fraud through vigilance and sting operations. This incident is one of many instances demonstrating The Centaurus Mall’s commitment to the safety of Pakistani citizens, as they had previously apprehended vehicle thieves as well.