Govt green-lights Gwadar rail freight connectivity project

ISLAMABAD - In a major development, the fed­eral government has green-lighted the mega project ‘Gwadar Rail Freight Connectivity’ that aims to link Gwadar Port with the rest of the country, especially the Balochistan hinterlands.

The Gwadar Rail Freight Connectivity, under the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan, will reinforce inland connections, enhance cargo flows, and ensure Gwadar’s competitiveness as a newly emerging mod­ern port, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

The project will also unlock environmental ben­efits by reducing the logistics and transportation carbon footprint through train freight movement, including cargo loading and unloading from the sea leg.

In this regard, Pakistan Railways and the Gwadar Port Authority have already carried out a detailed survey outlining the framework for laying down the railway track and allied structures.

According to the master plan of Gwadar city and port, the track is planned for construction along Koh-e-Batil and the Eastbay Expressway.

The proposed track will connect the berths of Gwa­dar port with the main railway yard of Gwadar, which will be extended further upcountry.

For this purpose, the Gwadar Port Authority and port operator have begun vacating the infrastruc­tures along the route.

Following instructions from Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif, the Gwadar Development Authority has initiated efforts to acquire 50 acres of land, adjacent to the already acquired Pakistan Railway land, for the construction of a container yard.

A Gwadar Port Authority official stated that the Senate Committee on Maritime Affairs has deliberat­ed on the crucial option of railway connectivity from Gwadar Port with the ML-1 and Quetta regions.

During the deliberations, the committee envisioned rail connections as playing a pivotal role in facilitat­ing trade and transportation, positioning Gwadar Port as a pivotal hub in both national and interna­tional logistics networks.