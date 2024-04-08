Govt needs to explore affordable energy alternatives for industry: BMP

LAHORE - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce snd In­dustry’s (FPCCI)

Businessmen Panel (BMP) Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar has warned that the contin­ued escalation of energy prices could result in the closure of numerous industries, amplify­ing unemployment rates and diminishing Pakistan’s export capabilities, appealing to the government to reverse the de­cision promptly and establish a fixed gas price for industries.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the former president FPCCI emphasising the need for the government to explore and provide affordable energy alternatives for the industry, stressed that such measures are crucial for ensuring the com­petitiveness of Pakistani prod­ucts in the global market. As the industrial sector grapples with the ramifications of the gas price hike, the BMP leader’s stance advocates for the pres­ervation of industrial stability and the prevention of potential economic setbacks for Pakistan.

Mian Anjum Nisar said that the repeated increase in the gas and electricity prices to an unbearable level by the govern­ment has left the trade and in­dustry uncompetitive; blaming it for trapping the country in the IMF plans.

Strongly opposing gas price surge, he said that the gas tariff hike has threatened the indus­trial sector, besides increasing unemployment, saying that the every government had poor economic policies that un­leashed the free fall of rupee against the dollar, ensuing in in­put cost escalation to pull down the manufacturing growth.

The BMP chairman con­demned the recent increase in gas tariff as approved by the Economic Coordination Com­mittee and the caretaker govt. He has demanded the govern­ment to take back the decision of hike in gas tariff in the larger interest of national economy and to save the industries from collapse. He warned that in case, the decision is not with­drawn, the industries will close down, resulting in decline in ex­ports and mass unemployment.

In an appeal, he said that the business community was given assurance for 9 cents per KWh electricity tariff by the care­taker government. The assur­ance brought a sigh of relief and hope for the business commu­nity that the new tariff will help in reduction of production cost and they will be able to con­tinue production unabated and deliver export orders on time. However, contrary to the assur­ance given, POL, electricity and gas tariff are being increased constantly by the government.

Showing their profound con­cerns, Anjum Nisar said that the country’s exports have nose­dived comparatively by 12.71 percent from $31.78 billion, cit­ing the harsh factors, which was hurting the industry. This was 16.61 percent decline to the ex­port target of $32.35 billion set for the fiscal year 2022-2023, he said that the export-orient­ed industries were faced with the greatest ever challenges in terms of the highest cost of man­ufacturing. Many industries, he claimed to have already stopped their production in the country with several others fearing a closure because of the unviable trade, which may also pulled the country’s exports further down.

The rulers have raised gas tariffs to the highest ever lev­els by 118 percent from Au­gust 2023 and added on with a 40 percent cost of RLNG. This move overall gave a steep rise of 191 percent to the gas prices to the historic levels, he added. The exports industry was also compelled to pay the exorbitant gas price, which was tagged with the cross subsidy that the fertilizer, feedstock, domestic consumers and power genera­tion sector enjoy, he pointed.

Mian Anjum Nisar said the government should prioritise resolving the energy crisis by providing sufficient and afford­able electricity and gas to indus­tries. The import bill should be reduced by imposing bans on luxury products. He highlighted controlling inflation to ensure affordable living costs for the masses and containing the cost of production for businesses at a local level. He stressed the need for a revisit of the economic pol­icies, as the economic indicators throughout the 2023 remained very depressed amidst high in­flation, low exports, depleting foreign reserves and continued uncertain position of the local currency. The FPCCI’s former president said that almost all in­dicators of the economy contin­ued to show poor performance during 2023, including volatile exchange rate, unprecedented hike in markup rate, repeated increases in electricity rates, gas shortage, price spiral, misman­agement and bad governance, becoming the hallmarks of the government. He said that mas­sive fall of rupee value contin­ued to damage the economy, as the rupee witnessed a huge depreciation; one of the highest devaluations of local currency in Pakistan’s history in this period. Mian Anjum urged the policy makers to concentrate on in­creasing tax-to-GDP ratio which was the lowest in Pakistan in the region in 2023.