HBK-PPC Ramazan Sports Gala-2024 concludes

PESHAWAR - HBK Hyper­market-Peshawar Press Club Ra­mazan Sports Gala concluded with a lot of sweet memories where­in 200 working journalists from print and electronic media active­ly took part in six different games.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali was the chief guest on the occa­sion.

More than 200 athletes partici­pated in six different events in the Ramazan Gala-2024. The event continued for two-week in the premises of Peshawar Press Club.

The winners and runners of the events were awarded with cash prizes and trophies, while cash prizes and kits were provid­ed to encourage all the players who participated in the event. Just like the last year, Secretary of the Club Irfan Musazai and Ali Shaikh clinched the trophy of the badmin­ton event, Nader Khawaja in Table Tennis, Shahzad Ahmed in Carrom Board, Irshad Maidani in Ludo and Kamran Ali in Snooker.

Similarly in the senior catego­ry of Badminton, Shahabuddin and Faridullah achieved success, the team of reporters was de­clared the winner in the tug-of-war event.

Owners Mohib Afridi of HBK, Naeem Afridi, Jalil Jan of JUI, Pres­ident Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik, Former President M Riaz, Senior Journalists Faridullah, Gohar Ali, Shahabuddin, Kashifud­din, Mahmood Jan Babar, Zulfiqar Chitrali, former President Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Ijaz Ahmad Khan Daudzai, Secretary General Shahid Khan Afri­di, General Secretary of Khyber Un­ion of Journalists Imran Yousafzai and Chairman Sports Committee Abid Khan were present along with large number of members of the Pe­shawar Press Club.

Addressing the ceremony, Pe­shawar Mayor Zabir Ali congrat­ulated the successful organisa­tion of the Sports Gala-2024. He said that the extraordinary inter­est of the journalist community in sports events is commendable as it has become very difficult to find time for sports in this modern age.

He said that due to lack of sports and physical activities mental and physical diseases are increasing. The competitions help in men­tal and physical development and sports activities are very neces­sary and useful for the journalist community who perform their du­ties all day in a difficult environ­ment, he added.

He also announced the provision of sports facilities and an annual budget of five million rupees for the press club renovation after Eid.

The Badminton final was played between Irfan Musazai, Ali Sheikh and Zafar Iqbal and Shehzada Fa­had in which the team of Irfan and Ali Sheikh claimed the title.

In the carrom board, Shahzad Ahmed won by defeating She­hzada Fahad, in the tug-of-war fi­nal, the team of reporters led by Hasan Ali defeated the team of cameramen while, in Ludo, Irshad Maidani defeated Nadir Khawaja. In the snooker final, Kamran Ali was declared the winner after de­feating Faizan Qazalbash.

At the end of the ceremony, Pres­ident Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik and General Secretary Irfan Musazai thanked the guests and participants and present­ed them with sports gala kits and Shield.