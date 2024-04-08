Health authority inspects 1,411,751 sites to trace dengue larvae

RAWALPINDI - The district anti-dengue squads had inspected around 1,411,751 sites for tracing the dengue larvae from January 1 to date. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, told APP that anti-dengue teams checked 1,121,425 houses and found dengue larvae during indoor surveillance at 2,064 homes. Similarly, he added that during outdoor surveillance, the teams inspected 290,326 spots and detected larvae at 493 places while the required activity was carried out there.