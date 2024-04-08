Health authority inspects 1,411,751 sites to trace dengue larvae

RAWALPINDI - The district anti-den­gue squads had inspected around 1,411,751 sites for tracing the dengue larvae from January 1 to date. Dis­trict Coordinator Epidem­ics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Me­hmood, told APP that an­ti-dengue teams checked 1,121,425 houses and found dengue larvae dur­ing indoor surveillance at 2,064 homes. Similarly, he added that during outdoor surveillance, the teams in­spected 290,326 spots and detected larvae at 493 plac­es while the required activ­ity was carried out there.