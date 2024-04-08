Henna, bangles, readymade garments attract shoppers in droves in KP

PESHAWAR - The eid shopping spree on Sunday reached to its climax in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where great rush of shoppers are witnessed on re­admade garments, bangles and henna shops making roaring business.

In Peshawar, the outlets of traditional ban­gles and henna are flooded with girls and women where special stalls in major shop­ping centres, arcades and markets were estab­lished attracting customers till late night.

The exchange of bangles and henna as spe­cial gifts among the girls on Eidul Fitr is an old tradition of the sub-continent especially in Pe­shawar where buyers influx especially of girls and students arrived from different districts are being seen in the henna and bangles stalls where the shopping spree would continue till Chand Raat. Therefore, many shopkeepers have set up colourful stalls in main markets including Jinnah Street, Deans Trade Centre, Gora Bazaar in cantonment, Meena Bazaar, Karimpura, Qissa Khwani and other impor­tant locations in Peshawar, offering different kinds of henna, cosmetics, earrings, gleam­ing bangles, embroidered clothes, jewellery, handbags, shoes and colourful dresses as Eid special offer. Shopkeepers selling daily goods and even book sellers have set up additional stalls of bangles and henna inside their shops keeping in view the girls attraction towards these Eid items.

“I am associated with bangle business for the last 15 years to support my children after death of my husband and today I am very sat­isfied of completing their education and mar­riages obligations,” said Ms Jasehat Bibi, a ban­gle seller of Nowshera while talking to APP.

Imported shiny crystals bangels and henna tattoos from Lahore due to its quality and affordable prices compare in local market, she said that her business shined after over­whelming response of the girls and women.

Sidra Bibi, (28), who was busy shopping in Jinnah Street Peshawar cantonment said that she came here from Wapda Town to buy crys­tal bangles and henna for herself, relatives and friends and would come again on Chand Raat to decorate her hands with henna expert.

“I have bought 12 sets of bangles, henna and will use it during Eid days to look different,” she said. “Buying shimmering glass bangles matched with beautiful colours of dresses, adorning hands and feet with henna being es­sential features of eid festivities that multiply our joys” she remarked.

“This is the cheapest way of taking along your friends and relatives as one can buy a full set of bangles and henna for less than Rs 500,” she said. Anaya Khan, (8) who came along with his father for shopping at Deans Center told APP that shopping of bangles and henna always doubles her joy on Eid.

She said that her sister has already bought bangles and cloths to avoid rush on Chand Raat and has decorated her hands with a hen­na expert. The henna tattoos are also available in markets that are easy to paste on hands, feet and could be removed easily, she said and added the young girls admired henna tattoos associated with celebrations of Eid.

However, she was not happy over the shoot­ing prices of the imported items including readymade garments and shoes and demand­ed strict action against profiteers.

The prices of the Eid special offers items are higher than the previous years and are beyond the purchasing capacity of the middle and sal­aried class. The shopping spree also reached to climax in Nowshera, Charsadda and Swabi districts where great rush was witnessed in traditional Peshawari, Swati and Charsadda chappals. “Personally, I like Peshawari and Carssadda chappal due to its affordable prices and durability,” said customer Umar Khan, a resident of Pabbi while talking to APP at Qis­sa Khwani bazaar. He said the prices of these chappals were economically affordable than imported brands, saying we need to promote our local products to bolster our national economy. “I came to Peshawar to purchase readymade Shalwar Kameez for myself and other family members as tailors refused to ac­cept more orders for Eid,” Riaz Khan, a retired Govt employee told APP while busy in shop­ping at university road.

“I opt for readymade stitched suits because some tailors are demanding Rs 2000 to 2500 per suit these days that is beyond of purchas­ing power of poor and local income groups,” he said. He remarked that high increase in stitch­ing charges by tailors forced many to purchase readymade garments for Eid this year.

Riaz Khan demanded the provincial govern­ment and district administration to take strict action against tailors, who are charging heav­ily and involved in price hike. Zubair Khan, a tailor at Faqirabad said more suits orders were declined because of load shedding and high labour cost. “We are working till late night to complete customers’ orders ahead of Eid,” he said, adding services of additional two workers were hired for timely meeting of the customers’ orders before Eid.