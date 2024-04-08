ICCI, IBECHS agree to build Expo Centre in Gulberg Greens

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and industry (ICCI) and Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS) have agreed to construct a state of the art Expo Centre in Gulberg Greens.
The agreement was made when a delegation of ICCI led by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari visited the Gulberg Greens head office to felicitate its management, said a press statement issued by the ICCI here Sunday. They also decided to join hands in terms of national development, promotion of exports, social and cultural events, the statement added. Speaking on the occasion, the ICCI president said that the chamber was willing to coordinate with the IBECHS for joint ventures aiming to attract foreign investment.