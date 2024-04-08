Monday, April 08, 2024
ICCI, IBECHS agree to build Expo Centre in Gulberg Greens

Agencies
April 08, 2024
Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad Chamber of Com­merce and industry (ICCI) and Intel­ligence Bureau Employees Coopera­tive Housing Society (IBECHS) have agreed to construct a state of the art Expo Centre in Gulberg Greens. 

The agreement was made when a delegation of ICCI led by its Pres­ident Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari vis­ited the Gulberg Greens head office to felicitate its management, said a press statement issued by the ICCI here Sunday. They also decided to join hands in terms of national de­velopment, promotion of exports, social and cultural events, the statement added. Speaking on the occasion, the ICCI president said that the chamber was willing to co­ordinate with the IBECHS for joint ventures aiming to attract foreign investment.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1712461144.jpg

