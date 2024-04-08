ICP launches search operation in PS Sectt limits

ISLAMABAD - Islam­abad Capital Police (ICP) Counter Terrorism De­partment (CTD) on Sun­day jointly conducted a search and combing op­eration within Secretariat police station jurisdiction.

A public relations of­ficer said that, following the special directives of SSP (CTD) the search and combing operations are being conducted in dif­ferent areas of the city, to ensure the safety and se­curity of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing op­eration was conducted in different areas of Secretar­iat police station by CTD and local police teams.

During the search and combing operation 61 sus­picious persons, 49 hous­es, 39 motorcycles and 22 motor vehicles were thor­oughly checked.

SSP Counter Terrorism Department said that, the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal of­ficers were directed to con­tinue these operations in their respective areas. The Citizens are also request­ed to cooperate with po­lice during the checking.