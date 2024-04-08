Monday, April 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Indian Sikhs to arrive in Pakistan for Vasakhi Mela on 13th

Indian Sikhs to arrive in Pakistan for Vasakhi Mela on 13th
Agencies
April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  Sikh pilgrims from India will come to Pakistan on April 13 to participate in the celebrations of Khal­sa Janma Day and Vasakhi Mela. 

Officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Pradhan and other Sikh leaders will wel­come the guests. ETB Secretary Farid Iqbal said all facilities would be provided to the Sikh pilgrims. 

In this regard, arrangements under the supervi­sion of the Board’s Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem have been finalized. The main ceremony will be held at Gurudwara Panja Sahib, Hasan Abdal, on April 14. 

The pilgrims will reach Nankana Sahib from Has­san Abdal on April 15 and on April 18, they will go to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal. 

On April 20, the yatrees will visit Aimanabad and reach Lahore where he would stay for one day. 

Kohat police arrest 20 suspects

The Sikh pilgrims will return to India after com­pleting their 10-day pilgrimage on April 22.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1712461144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024