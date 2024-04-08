Monday, April 08, 2024
Irregularities in purchase of health equipment surface in IKDP

APP
April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Complaints of wide­spread irregularities in procurement of equipment and construction contracts at the Institute of Kidney Diseases Pe­shawar surfaced in an audit report re­leased here on Sunday. 

According to an audit report, by buy­ing various equipment for the kidney centre at expensive prices from the market rate and giving the construction contract to the company after approval, the exchequer has caused a loss of mil­lions of rupees.

In the audit report of the Institute of Kidney Disease Peshawar, objections were raised on medical devices and oth­er items. Medical equipment and other items were purchased at prices higher than the market rate and by purchasing medical equipment at higher prices, the exchequer suffered a loss of Rs9.7 mil­lion, according to the audit report.

Surgical gloves were purchased at Rs112 instead of Rs71 and a loss of Rs2.5 million was caused by the purchase of surgical gloves at a higher price, accord­ing to the audit report. Plastic bags were bought at Rs230 instead of Rs197, thus the sale packs were bought at a cost of Rs5160 more than the market rate.

Chemicals used in IKD were also bought at high prices, the audit report revealed. The contract for the beauti­fication and construction work of the hospital was given against the rules. The contract is worth Rs. Rs88.7 million was given to a private company.

According to the audit report 10% performance security of Rs8.8 million has not been taken from the company and the contract has been unjustifia­bly extended till the year 2022-23. Un­authorised payment of Rs90 million has been made for construction work of OP­DIBP, the audit report said.

