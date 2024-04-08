IRSA releases 81,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Au­thority (IRSA) on Sunday released 81,700 cusecs wa­ter from various rim sta­tions with inflow of 84,100 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, wa­ter level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1,419.29 feet and was 21.29 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,200 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs, respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1,101.50 feet, which was 51.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 33,200 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs, respec­tively. The release of wa­ter at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was re­corded as 44,400, 34,100, 29,000 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.