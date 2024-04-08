Monday, April 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IRSA releases 81,700 cusecs water

Agencies
April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Indus River System Au­thority (IRSA) on Sunday released 81,700 cusecs wa­ter from various rim sta­tions with inflow of 84,100 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, wa­ter level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1,419.29 feet and was 21.29 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,200 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs, respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1,101.50 feet, which was 51.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 33,200 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs, respec­tively. The release of wa­ter at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was re­corded as 44,400, 34,100, 29,000 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1712461144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024