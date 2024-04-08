Israel reduces troops in south Gaza; Egypt to host new talks

UK FM Cameron says support for Israel not unconditional.

JERUSALEM/CAIRO - Israel said on Sunday it had with­drawn more soldiers from southern Gaza, leaving just one brigade, as it and Hamas sent teams to Egypt for fresh talks over a potential cease­fire in the six-month conflict. Israel has been reducing numbers in Gaza since the start of the year to relieve reservists and is under growing pressure from its ally Washington to improve the humanitarian situation, especially after last week’s killing of seven aid workers.

The military spokesperson did not give details on reasons for withdraw­ing soldiers or numbers involved.

Both Israel and Hamas, the Is­lamist movement that controls Gaza, confirmed they were sending del­egations to Egypt. But Prime Min­ister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would not bend to foreign pressure and give in to “extreme demands”. A Hamas leader, Basem Naim, blamed him.

“Netanyahu is still stalling to save himself from failure and the respon­sibility for the day after the battle. It seems that the U.S. pressure is not enough to compel him to go for a complete and comprehensive cease­fire,” said Naim.

Hamas says an agreement must se­cure a complete and comprehensive ceasefire, full withdrawal of forces from areas occupied after Oct. 7, and freedom of movement of residents across the Gaza Strip. More than 250 hostages were seized and some 1,200 people killed during Hamas’ Oct. 7 at­tack, according to Israeli tallies. More than 33,100 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, accord­ing to the health ministry in Gaza.

It was unclear whether the troop reduction in south Gaza would delay a long-threatened incursion into the city of Rafah, which Netanyahu says is needed to eliminate Hamas but anxious foreign powers have said could wreak an unac­ceptable toll on civilians. White House national security spokesperson John Kir­by said the troop reduction appeared to be a “rest and refit” and not necessarily indicative of any new operations.

Palestinian residents of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, which has come under Israeli bombardment in recent months, said they had seen Israeli forces leaving the centre of the city and retreat­ing to the eastern districts.

“It seems at the end it may be a happy Eid,” said Imad Joudat, 55, who lives with his eight-member family in a tent in Rafah, referring to the coming Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday that starts mid-week. “The occu­pation withdrew forces from Khan Younis, the Americans are pressuring after some foreigners were killed and Egypt is hold­ing a big round with the Americans, the Is­raelis, Hamas and Qatar. This time we are hopeful,” Joudat told a media outlet.

Israel is also on alert for a possible re­taliatory attack from Iran in reaction to the killing of Iranian generals on April 1.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire after six months of war against Hamas in Gaza until the hostages being held in Gaza are released. His com­ments made at the start of a weekly cabi­net meeting came as a new round of truce talks in Egypt are set to begin.

Netanyahu said that despite growing international pressure, Israel would not give in to “extreme” demands from Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas, which sparked the war on Oct. 7 with its deadly attack on southern Israel. Separately, UK Foreign Minister David Cameron said in a news­paper column on Sunday that Britain’s support for Israel depended on it abiding by international humanitarian law, days after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers, including three Britons.

“Our backing is not unconditional,” Cameron wrote in The Sunday Times. “We expect such a proud and successful democracy to abide by international hu­manitarian law, even when challenged.”

The British government has been a staunch ally of Israel since the Hamas at­tack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 that trig­gered Israel’s war to eliminate the mili­tant Islamist group. But Cameron has hardened his language in recent months over the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave.

Cameron warned on Sunday of the risk of mass starvation unless Israel allowed more aid. On Saturday, Britain said it would supply a naval vessel to ship aid as part of an international effort.

In a statement on Sunday to mark six months since the initial Hamas attack, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak re­peated his call for the Palestinian group to release Israeli hostages and for an im­mediate pause in fighting. “We contin­ue to stand by Israel’s right to defeat the threat from Hamas terrorists ... but the whole of the UK is shocked by the blood­shed, and appalled by the killing of brave British heroes who were bringing food to those in need,” he said.

In a related development, Iraq agreed on Sunday to send 10 million litres of fuel to the Gaza Strip in support of the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Mo­hammed Shia al-Sudani said. Iraq also agreed to receive wounded Palestinians from Gaza and provide them treatment in government and private hospitals, the prime minister added in a statement. The lack of fuel has crippled hospitals, water systems, bakeries and relief operations in the strip. The Gaza war began when Hamas, which controls Gaza, sent fight­ers into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 peo­ple, mostly civilians, and seizing 253 hos­tages, according to Israeli tallies. Since Oct. 7, at least 33,175 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s military offensive on Gaza, with 75,886 others injured, ac­cording to Palestinian health authorities.

IRANIAN OFFICIAL SAYS ISRAELI EMBASSIES ARE NO LONGER SAFE

A senior Iranian official said on Sunday that none of Israel’s embassies were safe anymore, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The official, an adviser to Supreme Leader Yahya Rahim Safavi, was speaking following a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1 for which Tehran has vowed retaliation.

ISRAEL SAYS FOUR SOLDIERS KILLED AS GAZA WAR HITS HALF-YEAR MARK

The Israeli military published the names on Sunday of four soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip, bringing to 604 its losses in ground fighting there as the war against Hamas reached the half-year mark. The four commandos died on Saturday in southern Gaza, the military said in a state­ment that followed weeks of relatively low Israeli casualties. Hamas had claimed an ambush against Israeli forces in the south­ern town of Khan Younis on Saturday.