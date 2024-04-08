Karachi weather forecast: Experts ask public to avoid unnecessary travel

KARACHI - Amid the increase in intensity of heat in the port city of Karachi, the Meteorological Department warned people not to go out unnecessarily during the daytime. Weather will remain hot and humid in the metropolis of Karachi. In other districts of Sindh, the weather is predicted to remain extremely hot from today till April 10. n the upper and central districts of Sindh, the mercury may go up to 41 degrees in the coming days. The met department said heat intensity will be felt more due to humid weather while the intensity of heat will decrease from April 11.