Karachi weather forecast: Experts ask public to avoid unnecessary travel

KARACHI - Amid the increase in intensity of heat in the port city of Ka­rachi, the Meteorological Department warned people not to go out unnecessarily during the daytime. Weath­er will remain hot and hu­mid in the metropolis of Karachi. In other districts of Sindh, the weather is pre­dicted to remain extremely hot from today till April 10. n the upper and central dis­tricts of Sindh, the mercury may go up to 41 degrees in the coming days. The met department said heat inten­sity will be felt more due to humid weather while the in­tensity of heat will decrease from April 11.