PESHAWAR - A search and strike operation in the limits of Ko­hat Police Station Muhammad Riaz Shaheed was carried out and during operation 20 suspects, including some wanted proclaimed offenders, were arrested with weapons and drugs were recovered from their possession.

According to details, the Kohat po­lice recovered 1 repeater, 4 pistols, 5 chargers, dozens of cartridges, and 3 kg of hashish from the possession of the detained persons.