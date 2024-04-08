Kyrgyz businessmen want to collaborate with Pakistani counterparts, says Meher Kashif

LAHORE - Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan, Meher Kashif Younis, said on Sunday that tremendous positive response from Kyrgyzstan entrepreneurs to Pakistani counterpart underscores the potential for deeper economic ties between the two countries.
Sharing the outcome of his recent two-week long visit to Kyrgyzstan with a delegation of exporters and importers led by Chaudhry Faran Shahid Arain here, he said the Pakistani trade delegation under his leadership remained engaged in a series of fruitful and result-oriented meetings with representatives from both the private and public sectors. The primary focus was on exploring avenues for cooperation in key sectors, notably pharmaceuticals, textiles and education etc. He said the response from Kyrgyz counterparts was overwhelmingly positive, reflecting a shared enthusiasm for collaboration. Meher said that beyond these specific sectors, the delegation also emphasised the importance of strengthening overall bilateral trade cooperation between the two countries. By building upon existing economic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration, they aimed to enhance mutual prosperity and contribute to regional stability.
He said as both countries continue to navigate the complexities of the global economy, partnerships built on mutual respect, trust, and shared objectives would be instrumental in realising their collective economic aspirations. This visit marked a significant step towards realising those goals and lays the groundwork for a more robust and enduring partnership between the both countries. He said the pharmaceutical industry holds promise for mutual growth and development, with both countries recognising the potential for partnerships in research, manufacturing and distribution. By leveraging each others’ strengths and resources, they can enhance access to essential medicines and contribute to the healthcare infrastructure of their respective nations. Meher Kashif Younis, who is also Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Trade House Lahore, added that textile sector also presents opportunities for synergies in production, technology exchange, and market access. Both Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan boast rich textile traditions and a skilled workforce, making collaboration in this area particularly advantageous.