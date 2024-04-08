Liverpool need late goal from Salah to draw 2-2 with Manchester United

MANCHESTER - Mohamed Salah scored a late equaliser from a penalty kick as Liverpool escaped Old Traf­ford with a single point in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United to climb to even on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal. Salah stroked home in the 84th minute for his sixth league goal at Old Trafford, the most of any visiting player in the league’s history, overtaking Steven Ger­rard’s five. With seven games remaining in the neck-and-neck title race, Liverpool and Arsenal have 71 points with the Gunners leading on goal difference. Hold­ers Manchester City are third on 70 points, while United are sixth with 49. “It feels like a loss, it is our fault again,” Liverpool skip­per Virgil van Dijk told the BBC. “We had so many chances and we should finish the game off.”

Luis Diaz got Liverpool on the scoreboard in the 23rd min­ute when Dominik Szoboszlai swung in a corner that Darwin Nunez headed to the unmarked Colombian who hooked in a vol­ley from close range. But Bruno Fernandes scored a wild goal the United skipper’s 50th league goal for the side with their first shot on target in the 50th minute when he latched on to a loose Liverpool pass and lobbed the ball from the centre circle past keeper Caoimhin Kelleher. Kob­bieMainoo had the Old Trafford faithful roaring with his rocket from just inside the 18-yard box that sailed into the far top corner in the 67th minute. Mainoo was the first 18-year-old to score a league goal against Liverpool since Cesc Fabregas for Arsenal in 2005, and the delighted teen­ager sprinted to the corner flag to salute the crowd in celebra­tion. “It’s an unbelievable feel­ing to score my first Old Trafford goal and to do it in this fixture was even more special,” Mai­noo told Sky Sports, adding that he was disappointed about the result. “We didn’t get the three points and that’s the main thing. I think we performed really well in the second half. The lads made minor mistakes and if we iron them out then we win the game.”

Liverpool were awarded their penalty when Harvey Elliott was taken down in the box. It was the second time in recent weeks that Erik ten Hag’s team had struck a blow against Liverpool, dispatch­ing them from the FA Cup with a dramatic 4-3 quarter-final home win in extra time last month. But it was also the third consecutive game that United had given up late goals, in a 1-1 draw at Brent­ford and 4-3 loss at Chelsea.”Very mixed emotions,” Ten Hag said. “On one side I am disappointed that we have dropped seven points in one week after being in winning positions, but we have to blame ourselves for making stu­pid mistakes.”On the other side I am very proud. You see how we are improving and the potential of this squad is amazing.” The match marked the first time Liv­erpool had failed to win a league game in which they held a lead since October against Brighton.