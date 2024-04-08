Maryam orders campaign against drug sellers

LAHORE - On special direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the campaign against users and sellers of drugs has been intensified.

In the last 17 days, more than 10,000 raids have been conducted across Punjab, in which 4713 ac­cused were arrested and 4941 FIRs were registered. 3398 kg hashish and 20 kg opium were recovered, besides the recovery of 17.5 kg of the most danger­ous drug ice. During this anti-narcotics campaign, more than 42,000 liters of liquor has also been seized.

Also, in the last 24 hours, 427 raids were conducted by police and other agencies, in which 139 accused were arrested and 173 FIRs were registered, besides the recovery of 102 kg of hashish, ice and heroin. Madam Chief Minis­ter said,” It is our commitment to protect youth from drugs, we will not give up or backtrack from our resolve.”

Meanwhile, on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the parents of 2- year old Muhammad Moaz resident of Sialkot have been provided 68 lac 62 thousand rupees for his treatment. Provincial Minis­ter for Local Government Zee­shan Rafique conveyed the early health recovery message of CM Maryam Nawaz by visiting the residence of young Moaz. Mu­hammad Usman a resident of Sialkot suburban area Jamke Cheema appealed to CM Maryam Nawaz for his child’s treatment. 2-year old Muhammad Moaz is suffering from a ‘’genetic dis­ease’’ MPS Type9 by birth. On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz, treatment of young Muhammad Moaz is ongoing in the Children Hospital Lahore. Muhammad Us­man the father of young Muham­mad Moaz profoundly thanked CM Maryam Nawaz adding that he has no words to express his gratitude to the CM for saving the precious life of his child. He prayed that may Allah Almighty keep CM Maryam Nawaz safe and sound.