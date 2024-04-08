Mehbooba denounces authorities for closing Srinagar Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr

ISLAMABAD - The President of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, has denounced the authorities for their decision to close the historic Jamia Mas­jid in Srinagar on Shab-e-Qadr, one of the holiest nights of Ramadan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehboo­ba Mufti in a statement issued in Srinagar also denounced the authorities for placing Hurriyat leader and head of the mosque management body Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.

Shab-e-Qadr, which falls during the last ten days of the Muslim month of fasting, is considered one of the most sacred nights in the Islamic calendar. “Land, resources, religion – what are you going to deprive Kashmiris?” she added. The PDP chief also posted a photo of guards outside the mosque gate and a video showing closed gates. Authorities closed the gates of the Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr, a day after Jumat-ul-Wida prayers were not allowed at the historic mosque on Friday, the last day of Friday prayers of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.