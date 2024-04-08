MoU signing ceremony marks milestone collaboration between RUDA, CMEC

SHANGHAI - The Punjab Central Business Develop­ment Association (PCBDA) and the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) have forged a historic partnership, cul­minating in the signing of a Memoran­dum of Understanding (MoU) with Chi­na Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) in Shanghai.

The MoU signifies a significant step forward in bilateral cooperation, foster­ing a robust alliance between Pakistani and Chinese entities in the domains of infrastructure development, engineer­ing, energy, hospitality, housing, envi­ronment, telecom, and sustainability.

During the ceremony, key representa­tives from both RUDA and CMEC articu­lated their commitment to advancing collaborative initiatives aimed at en­hancing economic prosperity and sus­tainable development in Pakistan.

The MoU underscores a shared vision to leverage expertise, resources, and in­novative solutions to address pressing challenges and unlock new opportuni­ties for growth. Speaking at the ceremo­ny, representative from CMEC General Manager Wu Guang lauded the collab­orative spirit demonstrated by RUDA and PCBDA, emphasising the potential for transformative impact through joint endeavours. He expressed confidence in the ability of the partnership to drive tangible outcomes, citing the success­ful track record of CMEC’s investments in Pakistan on Thar Coal Plant/Engro, robust project portfolio presented by the Pakistani counterparts. The MoU outlines a framework for cooperation, encompassing the exchange of detailed project information, the exploration of financing mechanisms, and the coordi­nation of future delegation visits.

It reflects a shared commitment to transparency, accountability, and mu­tual benefit, laying the groundwork for fruitful collaboration in the months and years ahead.

Fatima Ali Khan Director BD & IR at RUDA, echoed these sentiments, stating, “The MoU represents a tangible manifes­tation of our shared vision for sustain­able development. By pooling our re­sources and expertise, we can overcome challenges and seize opportunities for the benefit of our communities.”

The ceremony concluded with a sense of optimism and determination to translate the commitments outlined in the MoU into concrete actions that will drive positive change and leave a lasting legacy of cooperation and friendship be­tween Pakistan and China.