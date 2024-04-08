MPA assures solution to problems of Tank

PESHAWAR - Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Tank, Usman Bettani on Sunday said that the provincial government is committed to build and develop the rural areas of the district along with providing all kinds of facili­ties to people at their doorstep.

Talking to different delegations, Usman Bettani said that steps are being taken to solve the ba­sic problems including long last­ing drinking problem, health, edu­cation and infrastructure. He said that practical measures to solve the problems have been started and as soon as possible Tank peo­ple would be facilitated.

He said that cleanliness demand of people has been accepted and the Tehsil Municipal Administra­tion would work in this regard on daily basis. Bettani said that the work on poor sanitations, remov­al of garbage’s dumps and clean­ing of streets, provision of street lights would be completed soon.

MPA said that he has raised the voice of Tank problems with high ups and they are committed to re­solve it on priority basis.