Monday, April 08, 2024
MQM-P blasts Sindh govt over Karachi street crimes

Nasir Shah says restoration of law, order top priority of Sindh govt

Monitoring Desk
April 08, 2024
KARACHI   -  Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday slammed the Sindh government over the alarming law and order situation and claimed that rob­bers have been given the ‘licence to kill’ in Karachi.

“The rising crimes in Karachi are not possible without po­lice acting as accomplices,” said MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari who also asked why the federal government wasn’t taking notice of the alarming situation in the port city. Regretting the fact that noth­ing is being done to check the increase in street crimes in the port city, he said most of the criminals at the end had al­ways been found to be from the police. Subzwari censured the Sindh home minister over his comments in which he had blamed media for dispropor­tional coverage of crimes in Karachi. He must speak only after thinking properly, otherwise, remaining silent was the best option, he remarked.

Subzwari, who was addressing a press conference along with other par­ty leaders, announced that they would form neighbour committees to keep an eye on the illegal activities and crimi­nal elements. The provincial govern­ment had failed miserably in protect­ing the lives and property of people, he noted. The law and order situation was worsening in not just Karachi but also in the entire province, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, another MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Has­san said the PPP government in Sindh had no excuse to justify its alleged failure to control the situation given that the party had been able to get ap­pointed the very person it wanted to see as the provincial police chief.

While reacting to a press confer­ence of MQM-P leaders, Sindh Minis­ter Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the top priority of the Sindh govern­ment was to restore law and order situation at any cost in the province.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minis­ter held a meeting with the IGP Sindh and AIGP Karachi and directed them to restore law and order situation.

Nasir Shah said that the Police and Rangers were not only carrying out targeted operations in Karachi but also cracking down on street crimes. I do not understand, why Khawaja Izhar was feeling bad on the appoint­ment of an IGP of good reputation, he asked. The minister said that the Sindh government would restore law and order in the entire province.

