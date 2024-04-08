Nation salutes martyrs of Gayari Sector tragedy on 12th anniversary

RAWALPINDI - The nation on Sunday paid salute to the martyrs of Gayari Sector tragedy on its 12th anniversa­ry remembering the tragic loss of soldiers after a large avalanche hit an army unit in the Siachen Glacier on April 7th, 2012. The Northern Light Infantry (NLI) battalion headquarters was com­pletely destroyed in the tragedy while none of the people present could be rescued alive as 129 sol­diers were martyred when an avalanche struck the military unit, an Inter Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR) news release said. The foreign res­cue teams had declared this mission impossible, but the Pakistan Army, especially the Engineers Corps, carried out the mission with great courage and bravery. In memory of the martyrs, the Yad­gar-e-Shahada (martyrs’ monument) as a monu­ment was erected on the high peak of Siachen.