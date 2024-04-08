Monday, April 08, 2024
NDF distributes wheelchairs among disables

APP
April 08, 2024
NAWABSHAH  -  National Disability Forum (NDF) Pakistan Nawab­shah distributed wheelchairs and tricycles among disabled people. On this occasion, eminent social activist Abid Lashari said that as many as 7 wheel­chairs and one tricycles were distributed among disabled from the donation given by Afzal Shaikh, who resides in London. He further said that the Pakistani community living abroad, especially the Sindhi community, should take special measures for the rehabilitation of the persons with Disabili­ties in order to meet the lack of assisting devices.

APP

