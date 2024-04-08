Nepra disposed of 17,545 consumers’ complaints in FY 2022-23

ISLAMABAD - The Consumer Affairs Department of National Electric Power Reg­ulatory Authority (NEPRA) dis­posed of, 17,545 complaints of electricity consumers against various power distribution companies (DISCOs) during the last fiscal year 2022-23 while 1,294 were still under process. According to official data, the authority received a total of 18,839 complaints from the electricity consumers against various DISCOs during the fiscal year 2022-23. As per breakup, out of total, the head office re­ceived 2,209 consumers’ com­plaints against various DISCOs while the regional offices re­ceived 16,630 complaints dur­ing the last fiscal year. Similarly, the head office disposed of a total of 1,946 complaints while the regional offices disposed off 15,599 complaints of consum­ers during the said period. The head office received a total of 313 complaints against Islam­abad Electric Supply Company, 268 Peshawar Electric Sup­ply Company, 223 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, 419 K-Electric, 133 Sukkur Electric Supply Company, 184 Multan Electric Supply Company, 176 Lahore Electric Supply Com­pany, 125 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, 4 Quetta Elec­tric and 3 Tribal Electric Supply Company while 255 complaints were received through Paki­stan Citizen Portal during the said period. It is pertinent to mention here that NEPRA has established 10 Regional Offices across various cities dedicated to the receipt and processing of the consumers complaints for enhancing consumer satisfac­tion. Furthermore, a significant number of complaints are also received through Pakistan’s Cit­izens Portal for resolution.